Am hurt by a statement by Southern Province Minister Conerlious Mweetwa saying that my Help to the Alliance wasn’t Genuine . I’ve known Mweetwa from the Time he was a Police Constable how many people has he helped ? abena Big Moze in Southern Province etc .
I used my money to Give Upnd Candidates who were broke during the campaign periods last year starting from Southern Province to Muchinga , just for me to be Summoned like a Little boy Over k800 000 which was just given to us by Businessman on the Copperbelt.
Mu upnd Mwaliba akaso and they’ve taken that in Government.
-Kelvin Bwalya Fube
Is it councilors or MPs?
To be honest, being stingy is not a bad quality.
That is one thing I like about Hakainde.
He looks after his money well, and does not splash like those in PF that never worked for the money they splash.
My only concern about Hakainde is that he is Mr. Soft Chikanda when it comes to fighting corruption.
God will bless you ten fold for your generosity.
However if you were given money meant to be accounted for just account for it baba. High integrity standards are required in UPND leadership. Asked to account for k800,000 and he cries fwiti! fwiti fwiti! Return the money or account for it.
Very childish approach to politics.