Am hurt by a statement by Southern Province Minister Conerlious Mweetwa saying that my Help to the Alliance wasn’t Genuine . I’ve known Mweetwa from the Time he was a Police Constable how many people has he helped ? abena Big Moze in Southern Province etc .

I used my money to Give Upnd Candidates who were broke during the campaign periods last year starting from Southern Province to Muchinga , just for me to be Summoned like a Little boy Over k800 000 which was just given to us by Businessman on the Copperbelt.

Mu upnd Mwaliba akaso and they’ve taken that in Government.

-Kelvin Bwalya Fube