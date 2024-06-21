I Used To Like Davido, But Not ANYMORE – Diamond Platinumz

Tanzanian sensational artist Naseeb Abdul Juma popularly known as Diamond platinumz, has commended Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido for pushing his new song KomaSava.

Diamond made the sentiment after a video of American singer and dancer Chris Brown vibing and dancing to komaSava goes viral.

According to Diamond, 2 Weeks ago when Davido was shooting his video with Chris Brown he called diamond and told him that he played his new song KomaSava and Chris Brown loved it .

“He told me Chris Brown Promised to do a dance video of it and dammm I woke up to it Chris Brown did the video and posted it on all his platforms’, said Diamond

Davido been showing me crazy love since from day one, I used to like Davido but not anymore, I love him, Diamond continues.

Diamond concluded by saying how many of you share opportunities with your friends? Some of you are even scared to show them how to make money because you want them to continuously beg from you. I pray God connects you to friends with Davido.