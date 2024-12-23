I Used to Load Timber on Trucks to Make a Living – Kundananji

She is the most expensive female footballer on the planet. However, very few know the tale of her struggle for survival before she became a global superstar.

Copper Queens striker Rachael Kundananji is a household name now, but before her star was born, she worked all kinds of jobs just to earn a living. From loading timber on trucks to make ends meet, Kundananji’s journey to the top has been anything but easy.

Now an icon of the women’s game, Kundananji is on a mission to inspire young girls and women in Zambia, across the African continent, and around the world.

Kundananji became Zambia’s second female footballer to sign a professional contract with a foreign team when she moved from Indeni Roses to join BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in 2019.

Credit: News Diggers S