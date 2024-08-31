I used to love too much S333X says Asamoah Gyan



Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has opened up about one of his biggest regrets in life—womanizing—during a candid interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime.



In the emotional Gyan, who is widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, revealed that his past behavior did not serve him well and offered advice to others.



However, he emphasized that this aspect of his life brought him more harm than good. “My biggest regret in life is womanizing. It did not help me,” Gyan confessed.



He went on to advise people to maintain privacy in their relationships, cautioning against sharing intimate details with friends. “If you go and tell your friends, they will use it to insult you later,” he warned.



Despite this regret, Gyan remains a beloved figure in Ghana.



The former Black Stars captain expressed his belief that the vast majority of Ghanaians still hold him in high regard.



“I believe 98% of Ghanaians love me, so these days, I don’t take the negatives to heart,” he stated confidently.



Gyan’s reflective comments come at a time when he continues to be celebrated not just for his achievements on the pitch, but also for his influence and honesty off it.



His openness about the challenges he has faced and the lessons he has learned offers valuable insights for both his fans and the broader public.