I visited Uncle Musa’s Office to formally pick up the complaint against me- Hon. Heartson Mabeta

MP Heartson Mabeta wrote:



This afternoon I visited Uncle Musa’s Office to formally pick up the complaint against me and also have an Uncle to Nephew conversation over our misunderstanding.



Outside politics, I have so much respect for Uncle Musa’s achievement and contribution towards the growth of the justice system in Zambia.



At an Appropriate time, the nation will be informed on how we shall resolve our dispute.



Your servant.



Hon Heartson Mabeta