I VOLUNTARILY SIGNED A CONSENT AGREEMENT WITH MUCHENDE – KAABA
Dr O’Brien Kaaba says the decision to discontinue the defamation suit between Solicitor General Marshal Muchende and himself was made voluntarily out of mutual respect for each other and his personal amends and assurances.
The former ACC commissioner says the settlement does not amount to admission of guilt on the part of Muchende. Muchende recently sued Dr Kaaba in the Lusaka High Court, demanding damages for libel after being accused of working with former ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba to cover up corruption.
A few days later, Muchende entered into a consent judgement with Dr Kaaba, leading to the discontinuation of the libel suit against the latter. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Kaaba stated that State House had not been…
Newsdiggers
Let us hope the ACC and other investigative wings will still move in to investigate the issues that Dr. Kaaba stated assertively.
Indeed, with the specifics you revealed, LAZ, ACC, TIZ and other LEAs should take a very keen interest in this matter. It’s like me saying Sharp Shooter committed murder in Lundazi in June 2015 and then we decide to settle it out of court! Incredible characters we have in Zambia. Dr. Kaaba, your accusations are on record and I bet you will be asked questions in future.
Kaaba is not straight, is a coward and has demonstrated through this consent judgement that he is equally corrupt!
You cannot raise serious allegations of corruption and then accept to be bought and silenced like this!
It can only mean that we had a very useless ACC Board captured by the corrupt Tonga Brotherhood! This is the stinking reverse tribalism people are talking about!
How can you have people of the same tribe in all key positions?