MUNIR ZULU WAS NOT HEARD- Miles Sampa

Whatever the transgressions of Hon Munir Zulu its unprecedented to penalize him without hearing him via the Priviledges members committee.

A complaint raised against on Wednesday and within 48hrs he is found guilty and punishment pronounced (1 month suspension). Entire process has no records of him being heard. It’s not the end desired position that should determine the means.

I voted against the motion to suspend him based on above.