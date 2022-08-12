Chilufya Tayali

IN SPITE OF FACING JAIL, I VOTED FOR HIM, BECAUSE I KNEW HE HAD A GOOD HEART, I WILL VOTE FOR HIM AGAIN

I was arrested for speaking out against President Edgar Lungu over cadrism, but I voted for him, in spite of knowing very well that, had President Lungu won the elections, I was probably going to jail. However, I did it for the nation.

I knew HH was going to win the elections (but not with 1 million votes), however, out of principle, I didn’t want HH to be President with my vote because I just didn’t believe his lies. I doubted he would be a good President and I was right. the man is a disaster.

It’s now time for all of us to unite, put aside whatever differences and challenges we could have had, to save this nation because President Hichilema is a total mess and he will do more damage to this nation if he is allowed to continue till 2026.

Opposition political parties should unite and engage President Hichilema to call for early elections.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!