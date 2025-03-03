I walked out of Parley because I’m tired of fake promises – Jean Chisenga





JEAN Chisenga, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mambilima Member of Parliament says she stormed out of the Parliament on Friday while President Hakainde Hichilema was addressing the nation on progress made in the application of national values and principles because she did not want to continue listening to his perennial lies and promises.





Ms Chisenga said she was tempted to yet again confront President Hichilema as to why she was being persecuted by the State after she had called him a liar and that out of respect for him, she decided to walk out.





The youthful lawmaker said she could not withstand the rhetoric of President Hichilema and some of MPs closer to her like Munir Zulu helped to walk her out.





“I have been a victim of injustice by UPND from the time I told the President that he does not tell the truth. His lieutenants have been accosting me in all my movements and everything I do.