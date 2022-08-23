“I WANT MY K2MILLION I USED TO RENOVATE YOUR HOUSE.” Lusambo tells Zamtel

Former PF MP fpr Kabushi Bowman Lusambo is demanding for a K2m he used to renovate the house he rented from zamtel. Zamtel on the other hand are demanding for unpaid K500,000 rent arrears. Zamtel has told the court that Dr. Lusambo had become a problematic tenant hence he was evicted last year.

NB: lusambo rented a house at K10,000 a month from Zamtel (s/b K50,000). But he decided to spend colossal sums in renovating it instead of building/buying his on own. Lusambo was one of the wealthiest PF minister who benefited from Zambia’s resources in the ten years to 2021. That’s where their story ends.