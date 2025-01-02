I WANT TO CONTEST FOR THE 8TH TERM THIS YEAR, THE WORLD’S 91 YEAR OLDEST SERVING PRESIDENT TELLS CITIZENS IN CAMEROON

Cameroon’s 91-year-old President Paul Biya has reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation in his New Year address, strongly signaling his intention to seek an eighth term in the 2025 presidential elections.

Biya, who has held power since 1982, is the world’s oldest serving president and would be 92 at the time of the vote.

Speculation over Biya’s health fueled public debate, especially after his absence from public events in recent months.

Despite government reassurances about his well-being, a 2024 ban on media discussions about his health has raised concerns over press freedom.

By DW.