I WANT TO SLEEP IN CELLS FOR A NIGHT TO IMPROVE MY POLITICAL CV – MILES SAMPA

I WANT TO SLEEP IN CELLS FOR A NIGHT TO IMPROVE MY POLITICAL CV – MILES



PF Faction President Miles Sampa says he is looking forward to another callout from the police, as he wants to spend a night in cells to improve his political CV.



He further says he has never joined or supported the UPND, adding that he has been quiet to give them time to work.



Addressing the media, Friday, Sampa said the UPND were using the charge of sedition to intimidate and silence dissenting views from the opposition.



“The latest problem we are seeing in the country is the latest United Nations Human Rights records on government’s suppression of citizens.



The recent report has highlighted concerns about the Zambian government’s arbitrary actions against political opponents, the clergy and the journalists.



News Diggers