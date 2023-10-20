‘I WANTED TO STOP WORK LONG TIME AGO TO GO BACK TO MY PHOTOGRAPHING BUSINESS’ – CHELLAH TUKUTA

Renowned photographer Cornelius Mulenga popularly known as Chellah Tukuta who has since been recalled from the diplomatic service in Brazil where he was sent says he wanted a long time ago stop work and go back to his photographing business.

Meanwhile, Chellah who is also former President Hakainde Hichilema’s Photographer says he appreciates people’s messages of goodwill, but notes that he does not need anyone’s sympathy.

In a live stream this afternoon, Chellah said he will not suffer as some people think, because he was been making more money before through photographing events on weekends.

Chellah Tukuta said he was not free, adding that the best thing he wanted to have is freedom to do what he loves.