I WARNED LUSAMBO

…his ‘stupid’ courage will put him in trouble – Mposha

By Kombe Mataka

I TOLD Lusambo that the ‘stupid courage’ he has will put him in serious trouble because he has so much on his hands, says water development minister Mike Mposha.

Reacting to Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo’s apology to President Hakainde Hichilena through social media, Mposha told The Mast that atrocities committed by Lusambo and his friends did not just hurt President Hichilema but Zambians, some of whom lost relatives.

“You need to show you are sorry. That is going to give us a fresh start. Going round to mock people who in the process of your activities lost relatives …you and me know Bowman Lusambo and his team were moving around in vehicles branded NATO Forces and terrorising people on the Copperbelt,” he said. “You know that during by-elections…a guy called Obed [Kasongo] a member of NDC in Luanshya. You know that Nsama Nsama, an innocent prosecutor who was not a politician in the midst of atrocities held by the PF not by an individual but we are talking about collective responsibility by PF, was gunned down. Surely, they must be human beings to own up and say ‘I am sorry’ but what have they been doing? They have been kicking citizens, some of whom lost their fathers and husbands.’’

Mposha explained that Lusambo’s daring attitude has annoyed a lot of people.

“A few days ago, when he got his house back, he said Community House – housing the President – is like a chicken run. A man who is old enough to be his older brother! And then a few minutes later you come and say ‘let us have a fresh start’? Come on,” Mposha, who is also Munali UPND member of parliament, said. “You know, Bowman Lusambo, on the floor of the House, stood and pointed at us and said ‘all of you ministers and the Vice-President are saying that there was corruption in PF, you have never arrested (convicted), not even one person’. He was pointing his finger at us. I called him. I personally picked a phone and said ‘you know this stupid courage you have is going to put you in serious problems because you know that you have so much in your hands’.”

Mposha said he had not come across a man magnanimous as President Hichilema, stressing that if he were a vindictive person people would have by now been paying for their wrongdoing.

“Anyone else with that power that he has could have gone out to say ‘it is time for you to pay’. These guys have taken it as a sign of weakness. They (PF) were brutalising people at any UPND funeral. You could not finish a funeral. People that were around Bowman Lusambo, ‘The Intercity Boys’ would go and beat up people in the grave yard,” he said. “Those things did not just hurt President Hichilema, Mposha or [local government minister Gary] Nkombo. So, they should ask Zambians to forgive them. After that they can go to the President and say ‘I have reflected, I kept quiet from national issues. Our President I am sorry’. That is what I think should amount to a logical apology that deserves attention. Not where two days you were mocking Zambians saying ‘the price I pay for my wife’s perfume can pay your rentals’. You were there when he was telling us K2 million is ‘just pocket money’. During the COVID-19 (outbreak), he was going round using police, whipping innocent citizens. These are the people he must apologise to.”

Mposha said he could call Lusambo even when the UPND was in opposition to caution him about his bad behaviour.

“Even in the opposition, I could call him ‘these things you are doing are not right. Don’t think the other Zambians are less citizens’. This also applies to us that as we hold public office, it is not a time to use it to abuse citizens,” he said. “I was at a function where Fally (Ipupa) came to perform at Mika Convention Centre. We paid lots of money. We were seated comfortably. Citizens were enjoying, Bowman came full of thugs from Intercity. They started stepping on tables just to clear the way for Bowman to pass. You injure citizens and you want to come out as Bulldozer!”

He advised Lusambo and others that wished to apologise to clearly state what they are apologising for.

Mposha cited several alleged wrongdoings by the PF.

“They must not mock Zambians, most of whom are still bleeding. I will give you an example, I was one of the victims of political violence. I was beaten, my vehicle badly damaged by Max Chongu. My vehicle was badly damaged. The youths I was with were assaulted with pangas by that boy Max Chongu in Munali [Constituency] at Avondale Complex. People were watching,” Mposha narrated. “He came in a Land Cruiser, the one which was dragged by the Drug Enforcement Commission. Never in my political life or life in general was I humiliated like that. The guy came with pangas. They had brand new pangas. They surrounded me and beat me to a point of death. People were being hacked openly. We reported the matter to the police at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police.”

He explained that Chongu could however not appear before the police as he kept on eluding them.

Mposha said Chongu later started calling him to apologise.

“Officers couldn’t move to arrest him. He was eluding the arrest by faking COVID-19 illness. They even had the audacity, working with his colleagues, the politicians, to go to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe to steal the docket and have it kept and hidden at [Lusaka] Central Police [Station] together with an officer by the name of Lungu. He (Chongu) realised that what he had done was wrong, he started phoning me to ask for forgiveness. I was so upset and bitter,” Mposha explained. “My heart was bleeding and I was still in the campaign. I told him it was not the right time to discuss. When we won the elections, he ran away to South Africa but the family came and knelt. But I said ‘the owner of the offence is out of the country. I don’t think I am going to achieve anything by sending him to prison and leave his children suffering. Let him just come back and say sorry’. Max came back, brought his father, his mother-in-law and his wife and said sorry. I gathered the boys he assaulted together with their medicals, he knelt and said sorry. I accepted his apology. I was already minister. I could have done anything to make him dance. This is what the President has been encouraging us. We have too much work on our hands. We’re not out there to seek vengeance, but don’t mock us.”

He said there were a lot of atrocities that took place under former president Edgar Lungu that those who served under his regime must be remorseful for.

However, Mposha warned that forgiveness does not mean immunity from prosecution.

“They are free to say sorry. But the wheels of justice must go on. If people are going to apologise and get off the hook, what lessons are we going to send? It will mean that those of us in office can just abuse resources just to come and say sorry after five years. Meaning we would have set a bad precedent,” he said. “We want the wheels of justice to move in on everyone. The corruption crusade must not be politicised, it must not add brakes. We don’t want to hero-worship people that have stolen, or else we will turn this country into a sick country. We need the money which was stolen and we are not wavering.”

Mposha said he looked forward to a time when he would walk freely after leaving office.

“I look forward to a time I will be asked ‘how did you build your house?’ People should not even be saying ‘I was given immunity’. I declared my assets in 2016 during nomination and this time upon assuming office I declared my assets,” said Mposha. “So, let us apologise. People were making things like ‘kamugodi’ where people were being tortured and those were known by Edgar Lungu. People entrusted him with a prestigious position as commander-in-chief, the man was watching as if nothing was happening. Then today we must be told ‘it’s hypocrisy!’ That is mockery to the citizens.”