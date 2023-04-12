I warned Zambians that a Saul is not David… I told you that you will remember Edgar Lungu- Prophet Amata

“I warned Zambians that a Saul is not David. I told you that you will remember Edgar Lungu. Now have you seen? Wait, if you think Edgar Lungu lost elections, you will be shocked”
Nigerian Prophet Amata
Ba Prophet pliz give us a break. Go and sort out your problems in Nigeria. U have enough problems with your ancestor Tinubu.
Leave our God given President to rule in peace. The mealie meal problems we shall sort it out.
This ka thing, if he had such divine power, why didn’t he just make Lungu win the elections? Why is he so obsessed with Zambia,?
Nigeria has just voted for an elderly, sickly man for president. This prophet of Doom should clean up his house before he talks about the dirt in the neighbour’s yard. First take the log out of your eye before worrying about the speck in your neighbour’s eye.