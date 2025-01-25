I was arrested from 12th January to  16th January 2025 for  burning City Market in 2017- FORMER CITY MARKET MANAGER  MWENYA MATAFWALI

FORMER CITY MARKET MANAGER MWENYA MATAFWALI WRITES;



Was locked up at Lusaka central police cells from from Sunday 12th January to Thursday 16th January 2025 for Arson. The Police claimed that I m the one who gutted City Market in 2017.





On Monday 20th January, i went back to to the Police as instructed and I was told “you have no case to answer go and enjoy your freedom, they’re people who just want to turnish your name”.





Shame on you people, Police that think you can lock up innocent people in the cells for good, shame on you, especially officer in charge woodlands, God have mercy on you…and you who reported me for the crime I no nothing about, believe it or not God will reward you for your sin 🙏….