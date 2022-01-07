I WAS BLOCKED OVER MOTION TO GIVE BACK CHILUBA’S ASSETS – CHIENGE MP KATUTA
…says Chienge MP Katuta as she backs giving Chiluba assets back to family
By ADRIAN MWANZA
AN attempt by Chienge Member of Parliament, Given Katuta to present a private members bill in Parliament over the forfeiture of former President Frederick Chiluba’s assets was blocked.
Ms Katuka disclosed that she wanted to move a motion in Parliament over the wrong forfeiture of Dr Chiluba’s asserts but was blocked.
She said in an interview that the forfeiture of Dr Chiluba’s assets was wrong because the items were not part of the things listed in the initial judgement.
“I’m privileged to have seen the judgement and the assets forfeited by the state are not in that judgement and what kind of persecution is this because I wanted to move a private members bill to move this motion but I was blocked,” Ms Katuta said.
Meanwhile, Ms Katuta said that the persecution of Dr Chiluba was as a result of an individual going to seek money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who gave them conditions which included the persecution of the former president.
Ms Katuta said that the move was just wrong and it was a clear witch hunt because the task force against corruption spent over US$12million to recover the alleged US$3 million.
She said it was unfortunate that Zambians had continued disgracing Dr Chiluba’s name even in his grave and wondered where the unforgiving nature came from.
She said what the state needed to do was to forfeit the things that they thought he stole while giving the family what was genuinely acquired.
PF and corruption.
Zambians are very thankful we got rid of these thieves.
Given ‘back his assets’ Katuta please desist from issuing unverified, false, inflammatory, and nonsensical statements. It is too late to complain about being blocked from raising your motion in parliament over the matter. At no time were the assets substituted by anybody before the appeals process.
Your claim that the forfeiture process was in collussion with the IMF is not only contemptuous before the courts of law but also a total fabrication from your twisted mind. It is of little consequence that the value of properties recovered is less than the amount spent to recovery them. It just shows the extent of concealment of looted funds and the complexity of investigations necessary to recover the monies. If the value is insignificant as you claim, why then wage a war to have the so-called worthless assets returned to the Chilubas? Are you suggesting we should forget about corruption cases where the costs of pursuing perpetrators is deemed higher than the value of recoverable assets?
This matter has been settled once and for all and no amount of political manoeuvring will change its outcome. This serves as a strong warning to your friends who plundered national assets that no stone shall be left unturned to recover every ngwee stolen from the Zambian people.