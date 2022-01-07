I WAS BLOCKED OVER MOTION TO GIVE BACK CHILUBA’S ASSETS – CHIENGE MP KATUTA

…says Chienge MP Katuta as she backs giving Chiluba assets back to family

By ADRIAN MWANZA

AN attempt by Chienge Member of Parliament, Given Katuta to present a private members bill in Parliament over the forfeiture of former President Frederick Chiluba’s assets was blocked.

Ms Katuka disclosed that she wanted to move a motion in Parliament over the wrong forfeiture of Dr Chiluba’s asserts but was blocked.

She said in an interview that the forfeiture of Dr Chiluba’s assets was wrong because the items were not part of the things listed in the initial judgement.

“I’m privileged to have seen the judgement and the assets forfeited by the state are not in that judgement and what kind of persecution is this because I wanted to move a private members bill to move this motion but I was blocked,” Ms Katuta said.

Meanwhile, Ms Katuta said that the persecution of Dr Chiluba was as a result of an individual going to seek money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who gave them conditions which included the persecution of the former president.

Ms Katuta said that the move was just wrong and it was a clear witch hunt because the task force against corruption spent over US$12million to recover the alleged US$3 million.

She said it was unfortunate that Zambians had continued disgracing Dr Chiluba’s name even in his grave and wondered where the unforgiving nature came from.

She said what the state needed to do was to forfeit the things that they thought he stole while giving the family what was genuinely acquired.