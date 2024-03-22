“I WAS ELECTED TO SERVE THE PEOPLE AND RAISE ISSUES THAT AFFECT THEM, I WILL NOT STOP TALKING AS LONG AS CHALLENGES EXIST!- Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda

Petauke Central Member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda wrote;

“I WAS ELECTED TO SERVE THE PEOPLE AND RAISE ISSUES THAT AFFECT THEM, I WILL NOT STOP TALKING AS LONG AS CHALLENGES EXIST!

I will not stop talking about the issues that the people of Petauke and of Zambia at large face day to day because I was elected to leadership to improve livelihoods by doing so and delivering development.

One of the issues that I have continually talked about over the last couple.of days is the issue of relief food not being given to Petauke Constituency amidst the hunger disaster declared by the President and I’m delighted to have been told that we have been given about 4000 bags of relief maize.

It is just disappointing that the motion I intended to take to Parliament to urge government to subsidise mealie meal for Zambians will not see the light of day as Parliament goes on recess next week and the period of my suspension goes beyond the time sitting stops.

Anyway….🤔🤔🤔

Together We Can

Chitukuko Pasogolo

Peta-uk Central Independent MP

EJB. 🚜🚜🚜”