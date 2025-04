I WAS FED WITH WRONG AND FAKE INFORMATION – MUNIR



By Rick Nchito



Prisoner and former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu has lamented over his conviction saying he was fed with wrong and fake information to defame two Ministers.





Munir Zulu says he feels betrayed by people who used him to defame Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi.





The former MP feels the wrong information he was given was a trap aimed at ending his political career.