I was forced to turn myself into a state witness, Mpoha tells court

A LUSAKA business executive, Clever Mpoha has told the Economic and Financial Crimes court that he was threatened and subdued to give involuntary response by the State under a warn-and-caution statement.

Mpoha through one of his lawyers, Mr. Milner Katolo said he was threatened after he refused to be a state witness and testify against former ministry of defence permanent secretary, Stardy Mwale.

Mr. Katolo submitted that his client did not give a free and voluntary statement when being interviewed by the state