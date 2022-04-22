By Oliver Chisenga in Kasama

I WAS hated in PF for not condoning violence, says Kelvin Sampa.

Speaking when he and other PF members defected to the UPND on Wednesday, Sampa, the immediate past Kasama Central PF member of parliament, said he was happy to join the ruling party because it was peaceful.



“Even when I was member of parliament here, all of you knew; never in a day did I ever want to see anybody fighting. And that has been the ideals and values of the UPND. I was hated for preaching peace, love and harmony for the people of Kasama and also when I was national youth chairman,” he said. “I thank God that they (PF) didn’t listen because if they had listened, I would not be saying what I am saying today. Your Honour and national chairman, batila ati akoni kekala pa musambo katemenwe. Ine nintemwa ukwisa ku UPND mulandu ninjishiba ati kuno Kasama na Northern Province nacitenta kale. It is said that a bird perches on its preferred branch. I am glad to join the UPND because I know that in Kasama and Northern Province it is all fertile),” he said, amid applause.

Sampa said his joining UPND together with many others was symbolic of the ruling party’s popularity.



He vowed not to disappoint President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and the entire party.

“We shall work hand in hand to support you, to support the party and His Excellency the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” Sampa pledged.

He further pledged that his team would deliver Northern Province to UPND because it was a party that believed in the ideals of Zambians.

He urged Vice-President Nalumango and the UPND government to empower youths and women.



“Madam Vice-President, you can see the majority of the people here are the youths and women, so we need to ensure that we empower all these

People,” said Sampa.