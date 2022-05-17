I WAS IN TROUBLE WITH CHILUBA

…various ministers because I’m fearful of public funds – Mwamba

By Kombe Mataka

I HAVE been in trouble either with Dr Frederick Chiluba or various ministers that I served, discloses Emmanuel Mwamba

“I don’t know if I have not been touched. They (UPND) have attempted to destroy my name by writing scandalous issues about me. Of course, I was privileged to have been out of the country in the last seven years, since 2015. The better fact that I haven’t been touched goes to speak to probably the kind of leader I have been. You know my public life…” he says. “So, I have been in trouble either with Dr Chiluba or my various ministers that I served. There are ministers that just wanted to take trips and trips to the constituencies. I said no ‘it can’t happen’. It has to be government duty and they misunderstand you like you are standing in their way. So largely that I haven’t been touched also speaks to the way I have discharged my duties. I am very fearful of public funds. I respect the fact that public funds are truly public funds.” See full story in Sunday edition of the Mast of 15th May 2022 .