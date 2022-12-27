I Was Joking About Standing In 2026 – Cornelius Mweetwa

I WAS JOKING ABOUT STANDING IN 2026 – MWEETWA

By Pesulani Mwale

Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, says he was misquoted over his intensions to recontest his seat in 2026.

During the commissioning of the Rural Electrification Authoriy offices in Choma last week, Mweetwa made a comment to the effect that as a Minister, not attending to Community meetings may lead to him being voted out in 2026.

But the Law Maker has since clarified that his comment which he said jokingly and in jest was taken out of context.

Mweetwa says 2026 is too far for him to decide whether to recontest his seat, adding that the decision will be determined by his party and eventually, the electorates.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa has challenged individuals saying he has overstayed in Parliament to check their facts, noting that he has only served two full terms, with the current one being his third.

He has charged that it is unfair to compare him with Parliamentarians like Jack Mwiimbu and Garry Nkombo who are seasoned law makers.

Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province Minister indicates that people have mistaken him to be a long serving Member of Parliament because he has always been vocal even before assuming the seat.