I was just trying to be a mother, says Tasila Lungu as she returns home to face DEC

I was just trying to be a mother, says Tasila as she returns home to face DEC



AFTER nearly a year of vanishing from public view, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)s most wanted person, Chawama Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu has finally resurfaced just in time to fulfill her long postponed date with DEC.





Tasila, the daughter of former President Edgar Lungu was supposed to appear before DEC today February 10, 2025.



However, citing her baby’s medical condition, she informed the commission through her lawyers that she could only manage to show up tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025.



True to her word, Tasila was spotted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport returning from the United States of America where she had sought medical attention.





She did not arrive alone as she arrived with her bouncing baby boy and the duo was immediately flanked by her lawyer and a delegation of Edgar Lungu’s loyalists such as Raphael Nakacinda, Kalulushi MP Kampamba Mulenga among several others.



Chatting with Nakacinda and Kampamba, Tasila was overheard saying, “I was just trying to be a mother as Nakachinda bragged that despite the former first daughter being out of the country, she still made headlines.



Now, the Chawama lawmaker must face the commission that first summoned her last April and never quite got to honour the summons.



On Christmas Eve last year, DEC officially declared her a wanted person, suspecting that she had acquired certain properties through dubious means.



Four days later, Tasila, who had been conspicuously silent for months, broke her social media silence insisting that she had always cooperated with DEC and had even sought permission from Parliament in writing before leaving the country.



She also assured her constituents that they would see more of her once Parliament resumes for the fourth session of the 13th National Assembly tomorrow.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 10, 2025