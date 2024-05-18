I WAS MISLED – NAKACINDA

By Rick Nchito

Raphael Nakacinda will spend the next 18 months in jail for dragging the judiciary in his political rhetoric, the Lusaka Magistrates Court ruled yesterday.

Nakacinda, the Secretary General of former president Edgar Lungu’s part of the PF claimed President Hakainde Hichilema had been having dark corner meetings with judges to influence judicial outcomes but failed to prove the claims in Court.

And today, Nakacinda commonly known as Gunyu Masaka, says he was misled into making that statement which he couldn’t prove in court.