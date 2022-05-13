By Felix Mutati

It has come to my attention via various sections of the media that there is a story surrounding FTJ University funding and that I should explain my role then, headlined as “Ask MUTATI about FTJ University, he was Finance Minister, PF tells GOVT”

I wish to state as follows:

On February 14, 2018 – I was demoted as Minister of Finance and sent to the Ministry of Works and Supply (Press Statement headed “President Lungu reshuffles Cabinet issued by Amos Chanda, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations – State House” is attached).

On 28th February, 2018 – the first payment for FTJ University of US Dollars 8,888,421.63 was made to China Energy Engineering Group.

You will notice from the above that the first payment was made following my removal.

Subsequent payments made on FTJ Project were as follow:

SN

DATE AMOUNT

(US DOLLARS)

1. 20th March, 2018

8,000,000.00

2. 20th April, 2018

8,000,000.00

3.1st June, 2018

8,861,578.37

This brings the total payments to China Energy Group for FTJ Project to USD 33,750,000.00.

I trust that this clarifies the payment transactions on the FTJ project.