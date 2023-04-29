I was surprised by Veep Mutale Nalumango’s questions to Edgar Lungu during KK Day laying-of-wreaths ceremeony- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

W.K. Mutale Nalumango’s remarks

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I was surprised by the Vice President, W.K Mutale Nalumango’s questions to former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu during the Kenneth Kaunda Day laying-of-wreaths ceremeony.

What will you be remembered for? What did you do?

It was good that Hon.Chishimba Kambwili was on hand and he quipped in, ” Infrastructure”.

I remember that in 2012 we awarded five water projects based on the need to reduce water-borne diseases and infant mortality rate in Northern Province.

We awarded construction of water and reticulation projects in Nakonde, Isoka, Chinsali, Mpulungu and Kaputa districts.

Kaputa is almost inaccessible and is tucked away in a remote corner of this country.

The Kaputa project was awarded to a local contractor,Tomorrow Investments.

The Kaputa water project cost K161million. It’s the most advanced water project in the country.

It has an upflow water treatment system. The project also delivered an integrated water system with a biogas digester. Only South Africa has a similar water reticulation and sanitation system.

In May 2017, Kaputa Boarding Secondary School built at a cost of US$ 4.6 million ( K44million) was opened.

For the first time,the Mporokoso-Nsama-Kaputa road was awarded and construction started. The job of Mutale Nalumango’s government was to cancel the project!

There are two mini-hospitals at Kalaba and Nkonshya, with schools and health centres in Kaputa.

Like every rural district,there is more to be done including access road to the remote area. Kaputa has vast economic potential in agriculture, forestry, fisheries and livestock opportunites.

The roads leading to the area; Kaputa-Nchelenge-Mununga-Kaputa(170km), Chienge-Kaputa (70km) and Mporokoso-Nsama- Kaputa (225km) require to be done to realise this economic potential.

Under the MMD, Hon. W.K.Mutale Nalumango was area MP, Minister and Deputy Speaker and we are yet to see the work she did during her long reign.