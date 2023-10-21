I was surprised to see the way girls were dancing with Ne-Yo – Sumaili

FORMER national guidance and religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili says she was surprised to see the way girls were dancing with American singer Ne-Yo, in a manner that didn’t align with the national values and principles.

And Sumaili says President Hakainde Hichilema is not really putting God first because he has continued to shun the National Day of Prayer event.

Speaking when she featured on a Diamond TV programme, Wednesday, Sumaili said it becomes a problem when people start to disregard national values.

"Talking of national values, people of Zambia were wise when they felt that they needed something to stand on. They needed something to help them move their children into the future. We needed something to hold on…