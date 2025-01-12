I WAS USED BY UPND TOP LEADERS – MILES SAMPA.

Miles Sampa has claimed that the UPND leadership used him for a small amount of money, exposing their greedy nature. Sampa’s statements have caused a stir in the political landscape, shedding light on the inner workings of the opposition party.



Sampa’s revelation about being used by the UPND over bringing confusion in PF because of money, raises serious concerns about the integrity and values of the party’s top leaders. It brings into question the moral compass of those in power within the UPND and raises doubts about their commitment to serving the interests of the people.





The fact that Sampa has openly expressed regret over being manipulated by the UPND is a clear indication of the unethical practices within the party. It highlights a culture of greed and self-interest that prioritizes personal gain over the well-being of the nation.





It is clear that the UPND’s top leaders are driven by greed and a thirst for power, using individuals like Sampa as pawns to further their own agendas. This is not the kind of leadership that Zambia needs. The country deserves leaders who are honest, transparent, and committed to serving the best interests of the people.





Miles Sampa’s revelation about being used by the UPND over money is a troubling sign of the party’s ethical standards. The greed and manipulation within the party’s leadership are concerning and highlight the need for a shift towards more honest and accountable governance. Voters should take note of these revelations and demand better from their political leaders.

SOURCE: PF Media