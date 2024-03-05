I WAS USED TO BLEACH MY SKIN – SEER 1

Nigerian self-styled prophet Seer 1 has penned down the following confession:

TRUE GOSPEL!

Listen!

I used to bleach my skin, as a leader, each time I dressed up to go out, everyone around me would praise me and say wow, you are looking nice, no one had the courage to tell me that bleaching was damaging my skin because they all wanted me to be happy.

One day I walked into ShopRite and as I was picking up my bleaching soup and cream, a total stranger said to me, sir, these things are damaging your skin, stop using them sir.

I was embarrassed and from that day, I stopped bleaching my skin, let me confess, from that day on, I can feel comfort, I feel like a huge burden was taken away from me, I am confident, I no longer hide my fingers and knuckles from the people.

This was the best decision in my life.

Lesson one. If you are bleaching, stop it.

Lesson two. As a leader, be reminded that the people that eat with you will never tell you the truth, find time to listen to the people away from the people in your circle.

This is my type of gospel. I speak about what I have experienced not heaven and hell.

Seer1