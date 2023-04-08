I Was Wrong To Think You Are A Hired Gun, Edgar Lungu Tells His Critic Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa

I WAS WRONG TO THINK YOU ARE A HIRED GUN, LUNGU TELLS HIS CRITIC SISHUWA
Former president Edgar Lungu has met his critic a South Africa based Lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa.
Dr Sishuwa then as Lecturer for University of Zambia authored critical articles that were widely circulated about Lungu’s misrule.
The Historian and Oxford PhD graduate who recently was offered a job by a South African University has of late been critical of current president Hakainde Hichilema who he supported.
Lungu who has met Dr Sishuwa says he was wrong to think he was a hired gun. He says Dr Sishuwa is a principled critic.
The duo meeting hass been revealed by Lungu in a letter to Dr Sishuwa posted on the former’s Facebook page :
6th April 2023
Dear Dr. Sishuwa,
It was a pleasure meeting you in person for the first time.
I enjoyed our enlightening and thought-provoking conversation.
In retrospect, we should have met much earlier, maybe I could not have taken you as a hired gun.
Otherwise, I read your writings although I had difficulties appreciating the motive for the reason I referred to.
My interactions with you however, revealed you as a principled critic.
There are many lessons, and we will continue to learn and perfect.
Best wishes my brother with your research.
You are welcome anytime.
Let’s continue talking.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Signed;
So now anything that criticises HH is yowa friend? This is very childish behaviour. Anyway, you surrounded yourself with criminals and were busy listening to clueless chaps and fellow thieves like Filidom and Boma Ni Lusambo.
Yowa hatred for HH will consume you.
Don’t forget that he is the people’s choice.
Sishuwa, like myself, do not support blindly.
We were critical of Lungu, and helped him get removed.
Right now, we are critical of Hakainde, and we will help get him fired if he does not keep his campaign promises, continues to victimise opposing voices, continues to promote corruption, and continues to give away our assets to foreigners.