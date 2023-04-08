I Was Wrong To Think You Are A Hired Gun, Edgar Lungu Tells His Critic Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa

I WAS WRONG TO THINK YOU ARE A HIRED GUN, LUNGU TELLS HIS CRITIC SISHUWA

Former president Edgar Lungu has met his critic a South Africa based Lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa.

Dr Sishuwa then as Lecturer for University of Zambia authored critical articles that were widely circulated about Lungu’s misrule.

The Historian and Oxford PhD graduate who recently was offered a job by a South African University has of late been critical of current president Hakainde Hichilema who he supported.

Lungu who has met Dr Sishuwa says he was wrong to think he was a hired gun. He says Dr Sishuwa is a principled critic.

The duo meeting hass been revealed by Lungu in a letter to Dr Sishuwa posted on the former’s Facebook page :

6th April 2023

Dear Dr. Sishuwa,

It was a pleasure meeting you in person for the first time.

I enjoyed our enlightening and thought-provoking conversation.

In retrospect, we should have met much earlier, maybe I could not have taken you as a hired gun.

Otherwise, I read your writings although I had difficulties appreciating the motive for the reason I referred to.

My interactions with you however, revealed you as a principled critic.

There are many lessons, and we will continue to learn and perfect.

Best wishes my brother with your research.

You are welcome anytime.

Let’s continue talking.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Signed;