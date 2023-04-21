“I Wash My Husband’s Clothes Daily, Make Him Fresh Food And Hold The Bowl For Him To Wash His Hands, It Doesn’t Reduce Me In Any Way” – Nigerian Lawyer Says

She wrote: “I AM A LAWYER! I Wash My Husband’s Clothes (Daily)! I Make Him Fresh Food (Daily)! I Serve Him His Food & Hold The Bowl For Him To Wash His Hands. I Clean The House (Daily)! I Ba^nng Him (Daily) E T C!.

“It Doesn’t Reduce Me In Anyway. It’s Actually An Honour To Love & Care For Someone So Selflessly. Most Times, We Do This Chores Together. I Will Say He Runs More Errands For Me Than I Do For Him Sef. Brethren, A Happy Marriage Is A Place Of Unconditional Love, Forgiveness & Selfless Service.” Sweet marriage is achieveable. From Mc Green’s Table.