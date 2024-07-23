I welcome the conviction of Hon. Nickson Chilangwa to five years with hard labor for his role in perpetrating violence – Dr Noel CHISEBE

PRESS RELEASE



2024/07/22



“As a governance and human rights activist, I welcome the conviction of Hon. Nickson Chilangwa to five years with hard labor for his role in perpetrating violence. This verdict sends a strong message that political violence and impunity will no longer be tolerated in Zambia.



Hon. Chilangwa’s conviction demonstrates that the judiciary is taking a bold stance against violent politics and ensuring accountability for those who perpetrate it. This ruling sets a precedent for other politicians who promote violence and intimidation.



To other politicians who engage in violent politics, I urge you to reflect on the consequences of your actions. Violence and intimidation have no place in our democracy. Instead, let us embrace peaceful dialogue, respect diversity of opinion, and prioritize the well-being of our citizens.



The judiciary’s stance is a step towards restoring sanity and civility in Zambian politics, which has been plagued by insults, name-calling, and violence. I call on all political leaders to respect the rule of law and embrace peaceful politics.



Let us work together to build a Zambia where diverse opinions are valued, and political differences are resolved through peaceful means.”



Advice to politicians who promote violent politics:



1. _Embrace peaceful politics_: Focus on issue-based campaigns and respectful dialogue.

2. _Respect opponents_: Recognize the dignity and worth of political opponents.

3. _Prioritize citizens’ well-being_: Put the needs of citizens above personal interests.

4. _Leverage judicial accountability_: Recognize the judiciary’s role in ensuring accountability for violent actions.

5. _Foster a culture of tolerance_: Encourage diverse opinions and peaceful coexistence.



The judiciary’s verdict in Hon. Chilangwa’s case sets a positive precedent for promoting peaceful politics and accountability in Zambia.



Issued by

Dr Noel CHISEBE.



Governance and human rights activist.