I Welcome The Move By The Government To Amend Hate Speech Laws In Zambia- Sikaile Sikaile

I WELCOME THE MOVE BY THE GOVERNMENT TO AMEND HATE SPEECH LAWS IN ZAMBIA

This afternoon, the President announced that the cabinet met yesterday and agreed to address this issue urgently. This is great news for our nation, as some misguided politicians who thrive on divide-and-rule tactics have been taking advantage of dividing Zambians for personal gain.

Thank You, President of Zambia, for Strengthening Hate Speech Laws.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema and his cabinet for their decisive action in amending Zambia’s hate speech laws. Mr. President , your commitment to making these laws more stringent sends a powerful message that hate speech and divisive rhetoric have no place in our society.

For many years, I have written and advocated for stronger measures to curb hate speech, recognizing the urgent need to promote respect and unity among our citizens. The amendments introduced by your administration mark a significant step forward in safeguarding our political environment and ensuring that offenders face appropriate consequences.

This move will undoubtedly contribute to bringing sanity and decorum to our politics, fostering a culture of respectful dialogue and mutual understanding. Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership and dedication to creating a more harmonious Zambia.

Mr. President, you have addressed many issues that some of us have raised for many years, including punishment for those who steal public resources. As a concerned citizen, I am very happy and looking forward to seeing these things come to pass.

You have also acknowledged the pathetic work culture, which is a cancer in the public sector. Fixing this issue is essential, as it affects service delivery.

Once again thank you so much for your positive response to issues that are affecting your citizens.

Wishing you all the best and God’s blessings as you try your best rest our economy.

Yours sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST