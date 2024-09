I went to Saudi Arabia because I promised my people that I would change their lives.

🗣️Today I earn millions in Saudi Arabia but I also enjoy football, but my best investment is to help my people where I was born, I promised them I would change their lives and I will.

This year I promised to build schools, hospitals, stadiums and a water reservoir for my people who are suffering too much.

My best investment of the million I earn in Saudi Arabia is for me people.

-N’Golo Kanté