I WENT TO WATCH WHY ME – MUNIR ZULU



Some people have inquired why I walked out of Parliament earlier today. Well, I don’t pretend and I am not a hypocrite.

At the same time, I don’t like wasting time on non productive empty talks. For example, if you say you hate corruption. Your words must match your actions.

You can’t on one hand claim you loath corruption and on another hand, you’re directing law enforcement agencies to be secretive when investigating corruption in under your leadership on a premise that if such is brought into the public, then investors would lose confidence in you.





It’s at this point I lost all interest in empty talking and went to watch and listen to Freedom Fighter Why Me on his TikTok.



I remain MZ