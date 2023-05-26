I WILL ACCEPT PRIVILEGE TO BE MINISTER – PF MP … service to country must supersede partisan inclination

Chama South member of parliament (PF) Davison Mung’andu says receiving a ministerial appointment from President Hakainde Hichilema is a privilege he would embrace, as every one should.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mung’andu said although he was not obsessed with becoming a minister, he would nevertheless welcome an appointment to serve as one as service to the nation should override narrow partisan interests.

He said serving as a minister was an added advantage to the work he was already doing as member of parliament.

“So in short out of how many members of parliament? 156. So if you are considered to serve in that capacity it’s a privilege that may be the head of state has seen that you can contribute to the well being of the country. You know it’s about service to the county. This is where we are missing it. A number of us we tend to be more loyal to the ideals of politics or political inclination as opposed to the ideals of the nation,” Mung’andu said. “So to… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-will-accept-privilege-to-be-minister-pf-mp-service-to-country-must-supersede-partisan-inclination/