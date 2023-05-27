I will always be a surgery girl, Tonto Dikeh says ahead of 38th birthday

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about her determination to live long and healthy for her son.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Thursday where she emphasizing how resilient and strong she is for the benefit of both her son and her personal wellbeing.

Tonto claimed that her primary purpose as she approaches 38 years will be to witness her son’s growth and milestones.

Sharing a video of herself in the gym, she admitted her initial laziness towards exercise but expressed her commitment to making positive changes in her lifestyle.

She said, “As part of my birthday gift to my self, I have decided to live a long life by gifting me a membership to a gym.

“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart, this is not fun, nor do I like it here but it’s my 3rd day and I can only say I breathe

“Better, my pulse are open, my Blood is pumping and I am over all in pain. But I have a goal. I have a dream to live long and healthy for my son.

“I am and will always be a surgery girl [lipo and all] but I realize also that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers, Faha etc..

“If you are looking for motivation today #let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness but what I have is extreme strength, I love being lazy it’s my comfort zone, but I am here today.

Credit: Instagram/ tontolet