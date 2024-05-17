“I WILL BE BACK,” RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA ASSURED PF, UKA SUPPORTERS AS HE ENTERED THE KASALANGA AFTER HE WAS JAILED TODAY

WE SHALL CONQUER-NAKACINDA

Hon Comrades

Aluta continua

The fight was never promised to be easy but its the resolved that will conquer

WE WILL CONQUER!!



I am proud to be counted among those who are ready to pay the price to liberty our beloved country

This is just a confirmation that there a cause worthy fighting for!!



Be encouraged by the fact that we dealing with cowards

All this oppression is a sign of a finished government



Viva 2026

Viva The Mighty PF

Viva ECL

Aluta continua