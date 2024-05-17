“I WILL BE BACK,” RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA ASSURED PF, UKA SUPPORTERS AS HE ENTERED THE KASALANGA AFTER HE WAS JAILED TODAY
WE SHALL CONQUER-NAKACINDA
Hon Comrades
Aluta continua
The fight was never promised to be easy but its the resolved that will conquer
WE WILL CONQUER!!
I am proud to be counted among those who are ready to pay the price to liberty our beloved country
This is just a confirmation that there a cause worthy fighting for!!
Be encouraged by the fact that we dealing with cowards
All this oppression is a sign of a finished government
Viva 2026
Viva The Mighty PF
Viva ECL
Aluta continua