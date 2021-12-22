Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has stated that he will be the youngest democratically elected President of Nigeria, and vow to unite Nigeria and make it work again.

Yul Edochie a few months back declared his intention to run for the seat of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria in the upcoming election in 2023.

His fans and socialites such as Obi Cubana have pledged their support for him.

Counting down to his 40th birthday, Yul Edochie thanks God for his mercies and brag that he will be the youngest democratically elected President of Nigeria.

Hw also vow to unite Nigeria and make it work again.

In his word, he wrote:

3 weeks to 40.

I thank God for his mercies.

I will be the youngest democratically elected President of Nigeria so far.

The man who will unite Nigeria and make it work again.