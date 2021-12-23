I WILL BOUNCE BACK AS GENERAL EDUCATION MINISTER IN 2026 – MABUMBA

Former General Education Minister David Mabumba has assured residents of Mwense in Luapula Province that any presidential candidate who will win under PF will re-appoint him as Education Minister should they vote for him in August 2026.

Speaking in Mwense Constituency yesterday, Mr Mabumba urged the residents to continue supporting PF regardless of any presidential candidate the PF would chose in June 2022.

“If PF wins in 2026, I will bounce back as General Education Minister and Dr Kalumba will be reappointed PS”. Mr Mabumba has since asked residents not to be swayed by UPND’s free education from Pre-School to Grade 12. “Don’t start supporting them because of this, your party is PF”, he said -Zambian Accurate Information