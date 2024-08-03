I will cleanse myself before court – Lusambo

By Esther Chisola

Former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says he is more than capable of owning his properties.

He said he is excited to be placed on defence stressing that it’s time to cleanse himself.

Speaking when he featured on KBN TV The Big Hour programme, Lusambo said he had been in government for five years, therefore he could not fail to pay $12,000.

"Yes, it has been tormenting me because I have a younger family. What I'm annoyed with is to bring my wife in. My wife is not…