“I WILL COMPLETELY QUIT POLITICS IF I AM ARRESTED FOR MURDER” – WARNS KAMBWILI

“Its not me who killed Kasongo”

Opposition Patriotic Front Presidential Aspiring Candidate Chishimba Kambwili has threatened to completely quit politics if President HH does not stop police from arresting and charging him for murder.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr Kambwili said he has been a victim of made up charges for the past 26 years adding that enough is enough. He warned that should he be arrested this year, he will have no option but to completely quit politics so that President HH’s name is dented internally and internationally.

“No no no, this is too much. What case did i do against Zambia for me to be arrested every year. KK arrested me 2 times when I was just a boy in school, Chiluba arrested me two times, Mwanawasa 4 times, Rupiah Banda 5 times, Sata spared me but Edgar Lungu with Charity Katanga arrested me 23 times. And I hear HH wants to arrest me too, this time for murder of Obed Kasongo! This time if I am arrested, I will retaliate by completely quitting politics so that the International Community know that President HH has taken a dictatorial route of Former President Edgar Lungu”.- Zambian Accurate Information