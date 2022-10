I will continue working in Kabushi says Bowman!

“My work in Kabushi will continue as all the eight councillors will get their mandate from me. They are all my councillors. In 2026 you will see the real results from Kabushi, not these illegitimate results where a ruling party candidate who campaigned alone is only able to defeat an independent candidate by polling 6000 against 4000, out of 49,000 registered people,” says Bowman Lusambo.

-Daily Revelation