I WILL DEFEAT HICHILEMA IN 2026, SAYS DANNY PULE

By New Dawn Reporter

CHRISTIAN Democratic Party (CDP) president Dr. Danny Pule ssys he is back into politics and his focus is to defeat President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.

Dr. Pule says his return to active politics was the only sure way of liberating Zambia from the shuckles of poverty, injustices and unchristian values the UPND and President Hichilema have introduced to Zambia.

He says he will be contesting the 2026 General Election with the intention of unseating the UPND government.

Dr. Pule said he is certain that the UPND will lose the 2026 general election because they have neglected the people who voted for them and abandoned the Godly and Biblical principles.

He says his party will aim to fight the vices of economic injustices, poverty, unemployment, nepotism, and tribalism.