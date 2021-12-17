I WILL DISMISS 90% OF POLICE OFFICERS IF I WIN IN 2026 – KAMBWILI

“40,500 police officers will go in 2026”

PF In Coming President Chishimba Kambwili has pledged to fire 90% of police officers in Zambia if he wins presidential elections in 2026. Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon after Hon Nakachinda was released from police custody, Mr Kambwili said all police officers including those who will be recruited up to 2024 will be fired because they like following orders from the UPND Government.

“Currently we have about 45,000 police officers across the country. Once I come into power in 2026, I will fire 90% of them which according to my calculation is 40,500. All these positions will be occupied by Zambian Youths who won’t be partisan”, he said.



Dr Kambwili said its unacceptable for police officers to deny political figures like Hon Nakachinda bond. “They will pay a price for this and for arresting me 12 times”, he vowed.