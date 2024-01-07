I will distance myself from people who do not value me” Portable reveals his New Year resolution

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has revealed his resolution for the New Year.

The award-winning singer, via his Instagram page, stated that though he doesn’t hate anyone, he wouldn’t hesitate to distance himself from people who do not value him. He reemphasized that he is only for those who are for him.

The street singer urged his fans and followers to build themselves with their own materials so that they wouldn’t collapse. He added that when someone leaves, you shouldn’t allow anyone to treat them like you can’t do without them.