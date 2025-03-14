I WILL DO WHAT I HAVE TO DO WITHIN 5 YEARS, BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT REJECTS TERM EXTENSION TO 7 YEARS

The President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim TRAORÉ has rejected calls from among some people in Burkina Faso for him to increase the presidential term to 7 years.

Captain Traore says there’s no need to increase the term limit because whatever he needs to do , he will do it within his 5 years mandate.

The 36 year old Junta Leader was speaking this week when he handed over an ultra-modern mobile hospital in the country to the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs.