I WILL FEATURE ON AN AL-SHARQ TV ON THE GOLD SCANDAL- Chilufya Tayali



EEP President Chilufya Tayali

I WILL DELAY MY DIRECT TALK WITH TAYALI BECAUSE I WILL FEATURE ON AN AL-SHARQ TV ON THE GOLD SCANDAL

I have been talking to various people from Egypt, Dubai and South Africa who have high interest in this matter.

I have since accepted an invitation to feature on Al-Sharq TV at 19:20hrs.

The program is supposed to be for 30 minutes, after which I will come back to my usual program.

This invitation, for me, says a lot about being careful with what we write or say on Social media, because you just never know who is reading or watching you.

From what I have gathered so far, this case is as good as dead, I think we highly politicised it before getting the details. I will explain that, at 20:00hrs.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!