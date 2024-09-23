I WILL FIGHT – LUNGU

Former Chawama member of parliament and 2021 losing President Edgar Lungu says if not allowed to stand on PF ticket in 2026, he has a Plan B, which is not for public consumption now.

Lungu has also said that he will fight for presidency.

And Lungu has said that he is ready to dialogue with President Hakainde Hichilema on condition that he (Lungu) is made PF president.

Lungu was speaking right here in Kanele Box one, Lundazi via radio.