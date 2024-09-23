I WILL FIGHT – LUNGU
Former Chawama member of parliament and 2021 losing President Edgar Lungu says if not allowed to stand on PF ticket in 2026, he has a Plan B, which is not for public consumption now.
Lungu has also said that he will fight for presidency.
And Lungu has said that he is ready to dialogue with President Hakainde Hichilema on condition that he (Lungu) is made PF president.
Lungu was speaking right here in Kanele Box one, Lundazi via radio.
Is it HH that took PF away from Lungu, Lungu messed it up himself he should be doing dialogue with Sampa, what is wrong in Lungu supporting Sampa if truly means well for PF without him being at the helm of the party? firstly they thought Miles Sampa was bought by PF then later discover Miles borrowed a play from Lungu’s own book with what happened at Mulungushi prior. The PF asked people interested in the presidency to pay fees which they did but PF would soon hold that money without ever wanting to have a convention till Sampa tricked them. Lungu and his family are embroiled in legal battles in the courts currently, his coming back is self motivated for self preservation, it is not about the country, it is for himself and his family, he created a system for looting that he wants to come and enhance further. HH has no power to make Lungu PF president that power is in the PF constitution.